The 15th Medical Group prepares influenza vaccinations for a flu vaccination clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. The 15th Medical Group hosted the flu vaccination clinic for three weeks vaccinating thousands of Airmen and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:34 Photo ID: 8078754 VIRIN: 231018-F-GM429-1019 Resolution: 6806x4537 Size: 2.22 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Medical Group influenza vaccination drive [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.