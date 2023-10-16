Staff Sgt. Caleb Loo and Staff Sgt. James Young, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy immunology technicians, check-in patients during a flu influenza vaccination clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. The 15th Medical Group hosted the vaccination clinic for three weeks vaccinating thousands of Airmen and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8078753
|VIRIN:
|231018-F-GM429-1007
|Resolution:
|7306x4871
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Medical Group influenza vaccination drive [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT