Maj. Lady-Laarni Domingo, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron critical care action team registered nurse, gives an airman an influenza vaccine during a flu vaccination clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. The 15th Medical Group ensures the medical readiness of Airmen stationed on the island of Oahu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:35 Photo ID: 8078752 VIRIN: 231018-F-GM429-1002 Resolution: 5246x3497 Size: 1.1 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Medical Group influenza vaccination drive [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.