Members assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron stand in the fuselage of a C-17 Globemaster III during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. LRS personnel were briefed on the cargo aircraft’s capabilities and familiarized with their team’s direct impact on the 15th Wing’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:17 Photo ID: 8078735 VIRIN: 231017-F-JA727-1081 Resolution: 5963x3967 Size: 9.85 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.