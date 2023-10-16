Members assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron observe a C-17 Globemaster III home station check during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. Immersion tours provide personnel an opportunity to see how their jobs can directly have an influence on mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:17
|Photo ID:
|8078734
|VIRIN:
|231017-F-JA727-1086
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
