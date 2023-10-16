Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRS familiarized with mission impact

    LRS familiarized with mission impact

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron observe a C-17 Globemaster III home station check during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. Immersion tours provide personnel an opportunity to see how their jobs can directly have an influence on mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Posted: 10.18.2023
