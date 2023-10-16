Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 3 of 5]

    LRS familiarized with mission impact

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Second Lt. Jeffrey Stewart, 15th Maintenance Squadron fabrications flight commander, speaks to members assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. Stewart led the tour, familiarizing 647th LRS personnel with a C-17 Globemaster III and the impact their squadron has on other units across the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 8078733
    VIRIN: 231017-F-JA727-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.45 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    lrs
    maintenance
    immersion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT