LRS familiarized with mission impact

Second Lt. Jeffrey Stewart, 15th Maintenance Squadron fabrications flight commander, speaks to members assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. Stewart led the tour, familiarizing 647th LRS personnel with a C-17 Globemaster III and the impact their squadron has on other units across the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

