Second Lt. Jeffrey Stewart, 15th Maintenance Squadron fabrications flight commander, speaks to Staff Sgt. Christine Bacon, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply management craftsman, in the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. The immersion tour’s purpose was to give 647th LRS personnel a first-hand look into how they directly support Team Hickam’s mission to enable, employ, and project combat power across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:17
|Photo ID:
|8078732
|VIRIN:
|231017-F-JA727-1058
|Resolution:
|5887x3954
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
