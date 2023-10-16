LRS familiarized with mission impact

Second Lt. Jeffrey Stewart, 15th Maintenance Squadron fabrications flight commander, speaks to Staff Sgt. Christine Bacon, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply management craftsman, in the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. The immersion tour’s purpose was to give 647th LRS personnel a first-hand look into how they directly support Team Hickam’s mission to enable, employ, and project combat power across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

