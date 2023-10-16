Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 1 of 5]

    LRS familiarized with mission impact

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Second Lt. Alexander Casiano Rivera, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support officer in-charge, views the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. LRS personnel were briefed on the cargo aircraft’s exterior and interior operations and how their work directly impacts the 15th Wing’s operations within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 8078731
    VIRIN: 231017-F-JA727-1061
    Resolution: 5591x3880
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact
    LRS familiarized with mission impact

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    lrs
    maintenance
    immersion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT