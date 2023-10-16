Second Lt. Alexander Casiano Rivera, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support officer in-charge, views the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III during a maintenance immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. LRS personnel were briefed on the cargo aircraft’s exterior and interior operations and how their work directly impacts the 15th Wing’s operations within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:17 Photo ID: 8078731 VIRIN: 231017-F-JA727-1061 Resolution: 5591x3880 Size: 7.63 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRS familiarized with mission impact [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.