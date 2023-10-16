U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Gilliland properly clears a M50 gas mask during a platoon attack with CS gas at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 17, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. Gilliland is a rifleman with 3d LCT, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is a native of Tallahassee, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8078725
|VIRIN:
|231017-M-VW647-1771
|Resolution:
|5636x3757
|Size:
|841.32 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Hometown:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT