Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA [Image 27 of 27]

    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Gilliland properly clears a M50 gas mask during a platoon attack with CS gas at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 17, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. Gilliland is a rifleman with 3d LCT, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is a native of Tallahassee, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 8078725
    VIRIN: 231017-M-VW647-1771
    Resolution: 5636x3757
    Size: 841.32 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA
    3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3dMLR #3dMARDiv #FD2030 #Warfighting #Fightnow #3d LCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT