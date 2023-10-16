3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Gilliland properly clears a M50 gas mask during a platoon attack with CS gas at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 17, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. Gilliland is a rifleman with 3d LCT, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is a native of Tallahassee, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

