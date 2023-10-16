U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regimen, 3d Marine Division, clear a trench during a platoon attack at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 17, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8078724
|VIRIN:
|231017-M-VW647-1719
|Resolution:
|5309x3539
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d LCT conducts Platoon Attacks at PTA [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
