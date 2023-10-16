MAG-16 Meets FY24 Retention Goal

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Roland R. McGinnis, sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Marines about their re-enlistment at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Oct. 18, 2023. MAG-16 is exceeding the fiscal year 2024 retention mission by reenlisting 62 Marines. The retention of the best and most qualified Marines is vital for shaping and sustaining the Marine Corps as an elite fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

