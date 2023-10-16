Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-16 Meets FY24 Retention Goal

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevin Hunter, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, congratulates Cpl. Gabriel Vera, a helicopter mechanic with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, MAG-16, during a re-enlistment gathering at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Oct. 18, 2023. MAG-16 is exceeding the fiscal year 2024 retention mission by reenlisting 62 Marines. The retention of the best and most qualified Marines is vital for shaping and sustaining the Marine Corps as an elite fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    TAGS

    re-enlistment
    Retention
    Marines
    MAG-16
    3rdMAW

