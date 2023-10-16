Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families [Image 3 of 4]

    Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Joy Crowe organizes shoes ahead of the clothing swap, Oct. 14, at Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel. Approximately 600 people were provided with free clothing and other home items during the event, which took place from 1-4 p.m. and featured thousands of items, organized by type, gender and size. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 19:19
    Photo ID: 8078623
    VIRIN: 231014-A-BL368-2008
    Resolution: 2737x3649
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families [Image 4 of 4], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families
    Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families
    Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families
    Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Clothing Swap provides clothes to 600 Humphreys families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Agape
    Clothing Swap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT