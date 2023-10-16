Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/8 Marines Conduct OC Spray Course [Image 16 of 22]

    BLT 1/8 Marines Conduct OC Spray Course

    STONE BAY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) partakes in the oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray course as part of the Non-Lethal Weapons and Tactics course at Stone Bay, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2023. The course trained the Marines in OC exposure, riot formations, and non-lethal training to prepare 24th MEU Marines and Sailors for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 17:46
    Location: STONE BAY, NC, US
    OC
    Non-Lethal Weapons
    24 MEU
    EOTG
    USMCNews

