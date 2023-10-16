A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) partakes in the oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray course as part of the Non-Lethal Weapons and Tactics course at Stone Bay, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2023. The course trained the Marines in OC exposure, riot formations, and non-lethal training to prepare 24th MEU Marines and Sailors for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8078531
|VIRIN:
|231018-M-FQ645-1210
|Resolution:
|6765x4512
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|STONE BAY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/8 Marines Conduct OC Spray Course [Image 22 of 22], by Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
