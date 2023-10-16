Kingsley airmen and their families pieced together wood projects during the Fall Festival.

Kingsley Airmen and their families piece together wood projects during the annual Kingsley Field Fall Festival, Sept. 15, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd Fighter Wing Military and Family Readiness office hosted this event for all of Team Kingsley's members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

