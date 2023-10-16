2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival

Scott Yuchniuk bravely holds the wood pieces as a young boy pounds the nails during the annual Kingsley Field Fall Festival, Sep. 15, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Kingsley Field members and their families enjoyed the festivities provided. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

Date Taken: 10.15.2023
Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US