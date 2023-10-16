Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival [Image 3 of 10]

    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The son of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Fuhrer, 173rd Maintenance Group, participates in the games during the annual Kingsley Field Fall Festival, Sep. 15, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd Fighter Wing Military and Family Readiness office hosted this event for all of Team Kingsley's members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 16:23
    Photo ID: 8078350
    VIRIN: 231015-Z-HS861-1005
    Resolution: 2677x4024
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    Kingsley airmen and their families pieced together wood projects during the Fall Festival.
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival
    2023 Kingsley Field Fall Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ORANG
    ANG
    Fall Festival
    Kingsley Field
    173rd FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT