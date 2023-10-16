U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Izzy Marco Antonio Mendez Chavarro, 21st Medical Support Squadron medical information systems technician, is Space Base Delta 1's Outstanding Performer for August at Peterson Space Force, Colorado, October 10, 2023. Mendez Chavarro provides information technology support to 789 personnel and ensures accountability for $1.9 million in equipment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:37 Photo ID: 8078045 VIRIN: 231010-X-VM792-1008 Resolution: 5208x3720 Size: 1.98 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, October's Outstanding Performer, by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.