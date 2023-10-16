Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    October's Outstanding Performer

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Izzy Marco Antonio Mendez Chavarro, 21st Medical Support Squadron medical information systems technician, is Space Base Delta 1's Outstanding Performer for August at Peterson Space Force, Colorado, October 10, 2023. Mendez Chavarro provides information technology support to 789 personnel and ensures accountability for $1.9 million in equipment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:37
    Photo ID: 8078045
    VIRIN: 231010-X-VM792-1008
    Resolution: 5208x3720
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, October's Outstanding Performer, by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    IT
    U.S. Space Force
    SBD1

