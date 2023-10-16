116th Air Refueling Squadron refuels four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Max Gordon, left, and 1st Lt. Greysen Bjork, right, pilots assigned to the 116th Air Refueling Squadron, fly a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during an aerial refueling mission out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2023. The 116th ARS falls under the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard. The 141st ARW’s mission is flying KC-135 air refueling aircraft in support of world-wide aerial refueling. Aerial refueling capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

