116th Air Refueling Squadron refuels four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

Senior Master Sgt. Shaun Bopp, an in-flight refueling specialist, assigned to the 116th Air Refueling Squadron, looks out the boom pod during an aerial refueling mission out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2023. The 116th ARS falls under the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard. The 141st ARW’s mission is flying KC-135 air refueling aircraft in support of world-wide aerial refueling. Aerial refueling capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

