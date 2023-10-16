116th Air Refueling Squadron refuels four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, diverges after receiving aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker that was operated by an aircrew assigned to the 116th Air Refueling Squadron out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2023. The 116th ARS falls under the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard. The 141st ARW’s mission is flying KC-135 air refueling aircraft in support of world-wide aerial refueling. Aerial refueling capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

