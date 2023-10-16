Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th Air Refueling Squadron refuels four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 2 of 6]

    116th Air Refueling Squadron refuels four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker that was operated by an aircrew assigned to the 116th Air Refueling Squadron out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2023. The 116th ARS falls under the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard. The 141st ARW’s mission is flying KC-135 air refueling aircraft in support of world-wide aerial refueling. Aerial refueling capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 8078039
    VIRIN: 231011-F-TG928-1464
    Resolution: 5599x3725
    Size: 600.91 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116th Air Refueling Squadron refuels four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    WANG
    141st
    Oregon National Guard. Washington National Guard

