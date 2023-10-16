Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    171st Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    171st Readiness Exercise

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron Water Fuel Systems Maintenance Unit purify water during a readiness exercise, Oct. 14, 2023 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Airmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 8077858
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-KW082-1036
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.27 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Fariss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    171st Readiness Exercise
    171st Readiness Exercise
    171st Readiness Exercise
    171st Readiness Exercise
    171st Readiness Exercise
    171st Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Civil Engineer
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Readiness Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT