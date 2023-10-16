Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron Water Fuel Systems Maintenance Unit purify water during a readiness exercise, Oct. 14, 2023 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Airmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8077858
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-KW082-1036
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.27 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Fariss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT