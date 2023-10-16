Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Breakwater of Sheboygan Harbor

    SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Jacob Zdrojewski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    USACE, Chicago District and Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson along with members of the Chamber of Commerce officially marked the completion of repairs to the South Breakwater of Sheboygan Harbor.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Breakwater of Sheboygan Harbor, by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

