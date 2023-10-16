Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th MDG - Stop the Bleed [Image 4 of 4]

    88th MDG - Stop the Bleed

    WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    Members from the 88th Medical Group apply a tourniquet to each other during a Stop the Bleed class inside a classroom at the Wright Patterson Medical Center, Oct. 5, 2023. The Stop the Bleed course was to help non-healthcare personnel from the 88th Medical Group to be trained in the early management of bleeding due to traumatic injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 8077624
    VIRIN: 231005-O-MA885-1009
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 655.44 KB
    Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th MDG - Stop the Bleed [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training
    WPAFB
    DHA
    Stop the Bleed
    88thMDG

