88th MDG - Stop the Bleed

Members from the 88th Medical Group apply a tourniquet to each other during a Stop the Bleed class inside a classroom at the Wright Patterson Medical Center, Oct. 5, 2023. The Stop the Bleed course was to help non-healthcare personnel from the 88th Medical Group to be trained in the early management of bleeding due to traumatic injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US