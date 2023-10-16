Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th MDG - Stop the Bleed [Image 2 of 4]

    88th MDG - Stop the Bleed

    WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Col. Erik Nott, Master Clinician, Department of Surgery and AF Surgeon General consultant for orthopedic surgery, middle, observes members from the 88th Medical Group apply a tourniquet to each other during a Stop the Bleed class inside a classroom at the Wright Patterson Medical Center, Oct. 5, 2023. The Stop the Bleed course was to help non-healthcare personnel from the 88th Medical Group to be trained in the early management of bleeding due to traumatic injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 11:27
    Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US
    training
    WPAFB
    DHA
    Stop the Bleed
    88thMDG

