Brazilian Ministry of Defense CPEAEx Course Visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes Brazilian Ministry of Defense Curso de Política, Estratégia e Alta Administração do Exército (CPEAEx) Leadership, Students and Staff to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sep. 26, 2023. During the visit, the students were briefed by leadership and received a class by a college faculty and toured the IADC Campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

Date Taken: 09.26.2023
Location: WASHINGTON, US