    Brazilian Ministry of Defense CPEAEx Course Visits the IADC [Image 46 of 53]

    Brazilian Ministry of Defense CPEAEx Course Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes Brazilian Ministry of Defense Curso de Política, Estratégia e Alta Administração do Exército (CPEAEx) Leadership, Students and Staff to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sep. 26, 2023. During the visit, the students were briefed by leadership and received a class by a college faculty and toured the IADC Campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 11:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Brazilian Ministry of Defense CPEAEx Course Visits the IADC [Image 53 of 53], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brazilian Ministry of Defense CPEAEx Course Visits the IADC
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    IADB
    CPEAEx
    ECEME

