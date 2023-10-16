U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj. Erik Metcalf assumes responsibility of the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, Oct. 13, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj Patrick Debord relinquished responsibility of the squadron to Metcalf. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 10:03 Photo ID: 8077366 VIRIN: 231013-A-RG158-2228 Resolution: 5582x3721 Size: 9.67 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.