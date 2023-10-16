Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Debord, outgoing command sergeant major, takes part in the tradition of Dragooning, a ceremony that honors Soldiers and families saying goodbye to the Bavarian footprint, during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, Oct. 13, 2023. Debord relinquished responsibility of the squadron to Command Sgt. Maj. Erik Metcalf. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

