U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Debord, outgoing Regimental Engineer Squadron Command Sergeant Major, is knighted to the Order of St. George during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, Oct. 13, 2023. Debord relinquished responsibility of the squadron to Command Sgt. Maj. Erik Metcalf. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8077356
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-RG158-2081
|Resolution:
|5244x3496
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
