U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Erik Metcalf, incoming Regimental Engineer Squadron Command Sergeant Major, receives the regimental colors during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, Oct. 13, 2023. Debord relinquished responsibility of the squadron to Command Sgt. Maj. Erik Metcalf. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8077353
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-RG158-2029
|Resolution:
|6540x4360
|Size:
|10.46 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT