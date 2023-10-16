U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Debord, outgoing Regimental Engineer Squadron Command Sergeant Major, passes the regimental colors during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, Oct. 13, 2023. Debord relinquished responsibility of the squadron to Command Sgt. Maj. Erik Metcalf. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 10:02 Photo ID: 8077351 VIRIN: 231013-A-RG158-2023 Resolution: 7213x4809 Size: 11.96 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.