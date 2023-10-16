Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour

Michelle Outlaw, U.S. Embassy deputy chief of mission, discusses the importance of providing medical support for Lao citizens during a recovery mission site tour in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Oct. 17, 2023. Conducting the medical outreach enabled Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) personnel with the opportunity to provide care for the Lao citizens while conducting the mission. Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for personnel. There are still 288 missing personnel in Laos from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

