Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour

Personnel with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), U.S. Embassy Vientiane, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense pose for a photo during a recovery mission site tour in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Oct. 17, 2023. During the tour, the distinguished visitors learned about the recovery mission operations that are conducted to ensure mission success. Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for personnel. There are still 288 missing personnel in Laos from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

