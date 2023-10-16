Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour [Image 12 of 14]

    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour

    LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Brown, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, shows Michelle Outlaw, U.S. Embassy deputy chief of mission, the wet screening area during a recovery mission site tour in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Oct. 17, 2023. DPAA personnel and Lao citizens work together at the screening stations to look for aircraft wreckage, life support material and possible osseous material from the excavated units. Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for personnel. There are still 288 missing personnel in Laos from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 08:16
    Photo ID: 8077193
    VIRIN: 231017-F-CB366-1111
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: LA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour
    Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recovery Mission
    Distinguished Visitors
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Embassy Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT