Distinguished Visitors Receive Recovery Mission Site Tour

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Brown, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, explains to Michelle Outlaw, U.S. Embassy deputy chief of mission, on how the wet screening station operations are conducted during a recovery mission site tour in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Oct. 17, 2023. DPAA personnel and Lao citizens work together at the screening stations to look for aircraft wreckage, life support material and possible osseous material from the excavated units. Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for personnel. There are still 288 missing personnel in Laos from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

