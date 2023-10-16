231004-N-PI330-2005 Nutekpor, Ghana (Oct. 4, 2023) Senior Chief Constructionman Jason Fletcher, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), directs the mixing of concrete and aggregate for a tension fabric structure to be used as a maritime training facility in Nutekpor, Ghana, Oct. 4, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 07:12 Photo ID: 8077188 VIRIN: 231004-N-PI330-2005 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.65 MB Location: NUTEKPOR, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.