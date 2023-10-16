NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana

231003-N-PI330-2003 Nutekpor, Ghana (Oct. 3, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 8th Engineering Support Battalion (8th ESB), and Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), cut concrete forms for concrete placement for a tension fabric structure in Nutekpor, Ghana, Oct. 3, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)
Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 07:12
Location:
|NUTEKPOR, GH
