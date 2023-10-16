230928-N-PI330-2002 Nutekpor, Ghana (September 28, 2023) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Christopher McHugh, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), compacts the foundation of a tension-fabric structure for a maritime training facility in Nutekpor, Ghana, September 28, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 07:12 Photo ID: 8077177 VIRIN: 230928-N-PI330-2002 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.28 MB Location: NUTEKPOR, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.