    NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana [Image 3 of 14]

    NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana

    NUTEKPOR, GHANA

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    230914-N-PI330-2004 Nutekpor, Ghana (September 14, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), prepare rebar for concrete placement for a tension fabric structure for Ghana's Naval Basic Training Command in Nutekpor, Ghana, September 14, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 8077170
    VIRIN: 230914-N-PI330-2004
    Resolution: 2807x3322
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: NUTEKPOR, GH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

