NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana

230914-N-PI330-2003 Nutekpor, Ghana (September 14, 2023) Senior Chief Constructionman Jason Fletcher, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), oversees earthwork for a tension fabric structure for Ghana's Naval Basic Training Command in Nutekpor, Ghana, September 14, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)

