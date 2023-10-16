NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Ghana

230913-N-PI330-2002 Nutekpor, Ghana (September 13, 2023) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Blake Freeman, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), cuts custom platforms for rebar placement for a tension fabric structure for Ghana's Naval Basic Training Command in Nutekpor, Ghana, September 13, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)

