NMCB 133 Conducts Operations in Morocco

231016-N-PI330-2008 TANGIER, Morocco (Oct. 16, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Jacob Carter, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), installs kick plate to brace columns for a pre-engineered building for a maritime training facility for the Royal Moroccan Navy, Oct. 16, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob Carter)

