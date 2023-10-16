NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Tunisia

2301003-N-PI330-2021 BIZERTE, Tunisia (Oct. 3, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), survey and mark building dimensions for a youth center in Bizerte, Tunisia, Oct. 3, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Alex Renken)

