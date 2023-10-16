Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducts Operations in Morocco [Image 15 of 19]

    NMCB 133 Conducts Operations in Morocco

    TANGIER, MOROCCO

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    231002-N-PI330-2012 TANGIER, Morocco (Oct. 2, 2023) Steelworker 2nd Class Scott Graves, left, and Steelworker 3rd Class Collin Mcafee, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), hoist a brace into position for a pre-engineered building for a maritime training facility for the Royal Moroccan Navy, Oct. 2, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob Carter)

