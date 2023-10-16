On October 3, 2023, the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery, activated in a ceremony in Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany. 1-57 is an active duty short-range air defense unit with similar capabilities as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Ansbach, Germany. This Battalion will provide additional surface-based air defense to the European theater. The 1-57 ADAR and 5-4 ADAR directly support maneuvering commanders with short-range air defense systems. The 1-57 activation follows the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, which was activated last October to serve as a Brigade Headquarters under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8077073
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-FK524-1008
|Resolution:
|3922x5884
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Activation [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS
