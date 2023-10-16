On October 3, 2023, the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery, activated in a ceremony in Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany. 1-57 is an active duty short-range air defense unit with similar capabilities as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Ansbach, Germany. This Battalion will provide additional surface-based air defense to the European theater. The 1-57 ADAR and 5-4 ADAR directly support maneuvering commanders with short-range air defense systems. The 1-57 activation follows the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, which was activated last October to serve as a Brigade Headquarters under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 05:25 Photo ID: 8077073 VIRIN: 231003-A-FK524-1008 Resolution: 3922x5884 Size: 2.38 MB Location: ANSBACH, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Activation [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.