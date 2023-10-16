Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Activation of 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment [Image 1 of 12]

    Activation of 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    On October 3, 2023, the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery, activated in a ceremony in Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany. 1-57 is an active duty short-range air defense unit with similar capabilities as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Ansbach, Germany. This Battalion will provide additional surface-based air defense to the European theater. The 1-57 ADAR and 5-4 ADAR directly support maneuvering commanders with short-range air defense systems. The 1-57 activation follows the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, which was activated last October to serve as a Brigade Headquarters under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

