Cryogenics Airmen provide air for high altitude flying

Two lab coats a part of cryogenics personal protective equipment hang in an equipment locker at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. Cryogenics Airmen must wear special equipment to protect themselves from the liquid oxygen and nitrogen’s dangerously low temperatures of minus 297 and minus 320 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

